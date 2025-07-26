Sir David Nabarro, WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, dies aged 75

Sir David Nabarro, who was the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, has died aged 75.

The WHO’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the passing” of Sir David.

London-born Sir David worked at the United Nations for 17 years, expanding nutrition programmes to underdeveloped countries and tackling health crises including outbreaks of malaria, bird flu and Ebola, before leaving in 2017.

He was appointed as special envoy on Covid-19 for the WHO in 2020 and appeared on news programmes regularly throughout the pandemic, telling Sky News in June 2021 that humanity was going to have to learn how to “co-exist” with Covid-19.

Sir David was knighted at Buckingham Palace in March 2023 for his outstanding contribution to global health.

Dr Tedros wrote on X: “Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of our dear friend, colleague and WHO Envoy David Nabarro.

“David was a great champion of global health and health equity, and a wise, generous mentor to countless individuals.

“His work touched and impacted so many lives across the world.

“On behalf of WHO, I’m extending our heartfelt condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Rest in peace, my dear friend. We will dearly miss your expertise, wisdom and kindness.”