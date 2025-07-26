No arrests made at anti-Trump demonstrations, police say

No protesters were arrested at demonstrations about US President Donald Trump after he began a visit to Scotland, according to police.

A 50-year-old woman was issued with a recorded police warning in connection with alleged threatening behaviour at a Stop Trump Scotland protest outside the US consulate in Edinburgh on Saturday, but no arrests were made, according to Police Scotland.

In Glasgow, a woman aged 49 was arrested at a “mass deportation rally” led by Ukip’s Nick Tenconi, which was met by a counter-protest in George Square.

The woman, who was a counter-protester, was arrested in connection with an alleged obstruction of the police and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

People take part in a Stop Trump Scotland protest outside the US consulate in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police Scotland said two arrests were made in Aberdeen at “other events” on Saturday, but not at a huge anti-Trump demonstration in the city.

A spokesperson said the force “took action at demonstrations and protest events” but did not make any arrests at Trump rallies across the country.

In Aberdeen, an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a number of outstanding warrants and will appear in court at a later date, according to Police Scotland.

A 56-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal after an alleged assault in Aberdeen city centre.

Police Scotland said they could not give further details.