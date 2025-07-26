Large queues of holidaymakers and lorries at Port of Dover

Traffic jams are continuing as holidaymakers and freight lorries descend on the Port of Dover.

Vehicles are moving slowly through Dover and down Jubilee Way towards the port in Kent.

The Port of Dover Travel account on X has said there is a 50-minute processing time at the entrance on Saturday morning.

P&O ferries traffic is now free flowing while DFDS and Irish Ferries have increased queues, the social media post said.

A woman walks across the cliffs while holiday and freight traffic queue to use the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Doug Bannister, chief executive at the Port of Dover, said earlier this week his organisation has been “preparing for a busy summer” and have brought in measures to “minimise disruption”.

He said: “We know how vital it is to keep things moving, not just for holidaymakers but for our local community too.

“That’s why we’ve boosted staff levels, strengthened traffic management, added welfare facilities and introduced AI-powered forecasting – all to minimise disruption and ensure both residents and travellers have the best possible experience during this busy season.”

Port of Dover say they are expecting nearly 40,000 cars this weekend and more than 270,000 in the next six weeks.