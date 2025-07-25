Trump’s visit to Scotland is in ‘public interest’, says Chancellor

The visit of US President Donald Trump to Scotland is in the “public interest”, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.

Mr Trump is due to touch down in Scotland on Friday evening ahead of a four-day visit, during which he will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

His meeting with Sir Keir is seen as a chance to refine the UK-US trade deal which came into force last month.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Rolls-Royce factory near Glasgow Airport on Friday morning, the Chancellor talked up the importance of the visit.

“It’s in Britain’s national interest to have strong relations with the US administration and as a result of both that long-term special relationship, but actually more importantly, the work that our Prime Minister Keir Starmer has done in building that relationship with President Trump has meant that we were the first country in the world to secure a trade deal,” she said.

US President Donald Trump will touch down in Scotland on Friday evening (PA)

“That has a tangible benefit for people here in Scotland, whether it is people working in the Scotch whisky industry or people working in the defence sector like here at Rolls-Royce, that trade deal means lower tariffs than any country in the world on things that we send to the US.”

Ms Reeves dodged a question relating to senior ministers – including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray – supporting a motion when in opposition in 2019 calling for the president’s first state visit to be cancelled and accusing him of “misogyny, racism and xenophobia”.

Mr Trump is expected to visit both of his golf clubs in Scotland – in South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire – during the visit, which has been described as “private” by the White House, before leaving on Tuesday.

His presence is likely to spark protests across the country, with Police Scotland being forced to request aid from other forces to help increase manpower for the trip.

In a carefully worded statement ahead of the visit, Mr Swinney said the focus it will bring to Scotland will allow people to have their voice heard on issues including “war and peace, justice and democracy”.

First Minister John Swinney will meet the US president during his visit to Scotland (PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday, the First Minister said his meeting with Mr Trump would present an opportunity to “essentially speak out for Scotland” on issues like trade and the increase of business from the United States in Scotland.

“But there are clearly also significant international issues upon which the people of Scotland have a view and want to have that view expressed by their First Minister,” he said.

“That relates to the awfulness of the situation in Gaza and the unbearable human suffering that is going on in Gaza.

“I want to make sure that those concerns and those views are expressed to the President of the United States.

“We have that opportunity, and I intend to take that opportunity to make sure that Scotland’s voice is heard.”

Mr Swinney also urged all of those set to protest against the President’s visit to do so “peacefully and to do so within the law”.