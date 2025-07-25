Triplets paid tribute to grandfather as they graduated from same university

A set of triplets paid tribute to their grandfather as they all graduated from the same university.

The three sisters, Rose, Maudie and Grace Orgill, 21, from Gloucestershire, graduated together from Cardiff University’s class of 2025, each receiving honours from one of the university’s colleges.

Rose earned a BSc in chemistry, Maudie a BA in history and Grace a BSc in biomedical sciences.

The walk across the stage to celebrate their successes was an emotional one for the sisters, each carrying a tribute to their late grandfather.

The Orgill triplets as toddlers (Orgill family handout)

“Unfortunately, their grandfather passed away suddenly on the day of Rose’s final chemistry exam,” said their mother, Clare Orgill.

“The girls each wore a ribbon and forget-me-not flower on their gowns in memory of him, a beautiful reminder that he’s still with them, cheering them on. Just like us, he was so incredibly proud of our girls.”

Going to university together was not initially the plan for the sisters.

“It happened by chance,” said Rose, the eldest of the triplets.

“Ideally, we wanted to split up, but we all fell in love with Cardiff on the offer holder day, when the sun was out, something we later realised is pretty rare.

“We agreed Cardiff was big and, because we were all studying different subjects, we were sure we wouldn’t bump into each other all of the time.”

Things did not work out that way when the sisters were assigned the same six-person flat.

“It was like moving home from home with them to be honest,” Grace said.

“Our rooms are actually closer at uni than at home.

“But it’s allowed us to make triple the friends, which is never a bad thing.”

The sisters on graduation day (Cardiff University/PA)

They continued to live together throughout their studies, and all represented the Cardiff University Netball Club, with Rose competing for the first team in Varsity and Maudie, the youngest of the group, captaining the team in her final year.

The sisters plan to travel over the coming months, starting their trip in south-east Asia before deciding what to do next, possibly going in separate directions.

Grace is considering joining the RAF, while Rose may moved abroad for work.

For Maudie, a return to Cardiff may be on the cards.

“I’m hoping to go into law and potentially do a conversion course at Cardiff,” she said.

Their father, Phil Orgill, said: “We’re excited to see what the future has in store for them and if they’ll all end up working in the same city too.

“But first we’re looking forward to hearing all about their adventures when they head off travelling at the end of the year.”