Powerboat driver dies after crashing into stationary houseboat at race event

A competitor in a powerboat race has died after crashing into a houseboat.

Suffolk Police said the driver of the powerboat, a man in his 50s, died at the scene at Oulton Broad on Thursday.

The force said nobody else was injured.

The authority for powerboat racing, the Circuit Powerboat Association (CPA), said the collision happened at about 6.50pm on Thursday during a local racing event.

Suffolk Police said officers were called just after 7.10pm to reports of a “collision involving a powerboat and a stationary houseboat in the vicinity of Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre”.

“The East of England Ambulance Service, Coastguard and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene but, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the driver of the powerboat – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene,” the force said.

“There were no other injuries as a result of the collision.

“Police are working closely with partners and other agencies in relation to the incident.”