Man charged with murdering great-grandparents who died in arson attack

A man has been charged with the murder of two great-grandparents who died after an arson attack on their home.

Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire at their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of July 15.

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail, the force said.

Merseyside Police said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the home on South John Street, where the couple had lived for 15 years.

The pair were rescued from their home and taken to hospital after emergency services were called at 12.40am on July 15.

Mr Greener died on Wednesday night, while Ms Jackson died on Thursday morning.

In a tribute released on Thursday, the victims’ family said they were “the life and soul of the party” and would “forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved”.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath previously described the arson attack as “sickening” and “a truly shocking incident”.