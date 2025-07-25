Man arrested after two young men die in multi-car crash

A man has been arrested after a crash involving three cars killed two young men and left others injured.

A black Audi and a grey VW Polo collided on Daws Hill Lane in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, at around 7.40pm on Thursday, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

The Audi then continued along the road before colliding with a Honda Jazz on a roundabout a few moments later.

Two men in the Audi died following the crash.

Their next of kin have been informed, the force said.

Two other men who were in the Audi were taken to hospital, with one remaining there with serious injuries.

A 20-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Friday and is currently in police custody, TVP said.

The occupants of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information or footage of the collisions should contact the force on 101 or make a report online via its website, quoting reference 43250374867.