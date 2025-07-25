Man arrested after death of teenager in suspected hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after the death of a teenager in a suspected hit-and-run.

Bailey Chadwick, 19, was walking home after a night at work in a local pub, then seeing friends in Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, when he was fatally injured on the B6265 in the early hours of Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is in police custody.

Tributes at the scene of the incident near Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire (Rich McCarthy/PA)

A force spokesperson said the public should not speculate on social media in order to avoid prejudicing any potential future court proceedings.

Mr Chadwick was struck by a vehicle between 1.44am and 3.10am on Sunday as he walked home.

Speaking close to the scene of the collision near the village of Glasshouses earlier this week, the police officer in charge of the investigation said Mr Chadwick had been due to go travelling to Thailand and had “a lifetime of adventures ahead of him”.

His mother Dayle Knights said: “No words can express how absolutely devastated we are.

“Bailey was just a normal, happy, outgoing 19-year-old, who had his whole life ahead of him.”

The Royal Oak pub where Bailey worked said in a social media tribute: “The most loveable, caring, trustworthy, happy, smiley, beautiful young man we have ever had the honour of working with. A true gentlemen and friend.”