Heatwave helps retail sales rebound in June

June’s heatwave helped retail sales to bounce back last month as the hot weather boosted sales of food and drink, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales rose by 0.9% in June, having fallen by a downwardly revised 2.8% in May.

The ONS said demand jumped for non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks in the searing temperatures.

June saw the first of three heatwaves so far this summer, with temperatures reaching a high of nearly 33C in the middle of last month.

But the sales rebound was not as pronounced as the 1.1% jump pencilled in by most economists and means that overall, retail sales volumes rose by 0.2% quarter-on quarter in the three months to the end of June.

This is down from 1.3% quarterly growth at the start of the year.

Hannah Finselbach, senior statistician at the ONS, said: “Following a poor May, it was an improved month for retail sales with growth across all main sectors.

“The warm weather in June helped to brighten sales, with supermarket retailers reporting stronger trading and an increase in drink purchases.

“It was also a good month for fuel sales as consumers ventured out and about in the sunshine.

“Looking at broader trends, retail sales are up slightly across the latest quarter, but are down when compared with pre-pandemic levels.