Graham Thorpe not perceived as being in ‘crisis situation’, inquest told

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe was not perceived by healthcare professionals to be in a “crisis situation” after they were told he had been asking his wife “for help to end his life” weeks before he died, an inquest heard.

The 55-year-old died on the morning of August 4 2024 after being struck by a train at a railway station in Surrey. His widow Amanda Thorpe said he had taken his own life.

An inquest at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking heard he had “spiralled into depression” after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022, and he had tried to take his own life on another occasion.

After missing an appointment with the community mental health team on June 28 2024, care co-ordinator Katie Johnson spoke to Mr Thorpe’s wife on the phone who told her he was “constantly asking for help to end his life”, the court heard.

Ms Johnson then spoke to Mr Thorpe who told her he “hadn’t been out for a while” and “didn’t see the point of being here” but had no immediate plans to act on suicidal thoughts, the inquest heard.

An investigation was carried out by Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust after his death, which details a number of findings and recommendations.

Dr Shriti Burgul, a consultant psychiatrist who reviewed the investigation’s report before it was finalised, told the court on Friday that one of the findings was that “it was noted that Graham’s presentation at his appointment on 28 June 2024 was in keeping with previous presentations and not perceived by the team as a crisis situation”.

Given the conversation was over the phone, the psychiatrist was asked if it would have been appropriate to arrange to see Mr Thorpe very quickly.

She said “in the wisdom of hindsight, then yes, a home visit would have been clinically indicated”, adding “I think the team’s view at that point was this was part of his chronic presentation”.

Dr Burgul was asked if arranging an appointment for two weeks was an appropriate response and she said in the absence of Mr Thorpe expressing “active intent” or an “active plan” it would be appropriate to allow two weeks.

She said Mr Thorpe was not at the level of requiring intervention from the home treatment team.

The psychiatrist was asked if there was any evidence that if there had been an in-person assessment for Mr Thorpe, there would have been a different outcome, and she replied “no”.

The investigation noted that a letter from when Mr Thorpe was discharged from a private hospital in July 2022 said a neuropsychologist should be identified to provide further support, the inquest heard.

This was never done by the private provider or the GP, and a risk panel advised it should be explored in June 2024, Dr Burgul said.

Asked whether there was any neuropsychological impact that could have affected the cricketer’s ability to engage in appointments, given he missed some, the psychiatrist said “it’s a possibility, yes”.

Mr Thorpe’s cause of death was recorded by a pathologist as multiple injuries, the coroner said.

The inquest previously heard that while on tour in Australia, there was an “incident involving a video that was taken that had adverse publicity”.

Mr Thorpe shared a video with some friends which was leaked, and the incident was “blown out of all proportion”, leaving Mr Thorpe “distraught”, Mrs Thorpe said.

According to reports at the time, the video, filmed after a dismal Ashes series which England lost 4-0, showed Tasmanian police breaking up a drinking session involving both England and Australia players.

Mrs Thorpe described it as a “horrible” time, and said the later termination of his employment with the England and Wales Cricket Board was a “real shock to Graham”, which was the “start of the decline of his mental health”.

Mr Thorpe was a mainstay in the England set-up for many years, first as a batter between 1993 and 2005 before spending 12 years in coaching roles.

During a distinguished international career, he struck 16 Test hundreds for England, including a debut century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, and represented his country 182 times in all formats.

The inquest continues.