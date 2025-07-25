Former Sun editor appointed communications chief at heart of Starmer Government

A former editor of the Sun will take up a senior communications role at the heart of Government.

David Dinsmore, who was editor of the tabloid newspaper between 2013 and 2015, will serve as a senior civil servant responsible for overseeing and improving Government communications.

The Telegraph newspaper, which first reported his appointment, described the role as a newly created position which it called “permanent secretary for communications”, created after the Prime Minister voiced concerns about Government communications late last year.

The PA news agency understands he will be undertaking a role which replaces Simon Baugh, who was the chief executive of the Government Communications Service.

Sir Keir Starmer is said to have interviewed shortlisted candidates for the role, and to have been impressed with Mr Dinsmore’s understanding of communication challenges, according to the Telegraph.

Sir Keir Starmer is said to have interviewed shortlisted candidates for the role (PA)

Mr Dinsmore began his career in journalism at the Scottish Sun in 1990, and rose to become its editor in 2006.

He edited the Sun between 2013 and 2015, after which he was promoted to chief operating officer of News UK.

Under his stewardship, the newspaper dropped its page 3 featuring topless models, following prolonged outcry from campaigners.

Mr Dinsmore was branded “sexist of the year” in 2014 by campaign group End Violence Against Women, after holding out against the move.

He is the latest in a string of prominent tabloid newspaper men to have moved into communications roles at the heart of Government, following in the footsteps of senior Blair government media adviser Alastair Campbell, and Andy Coulson, who worked in Lord David Cameron’s government.

Mr Dinsmore’s appointment could prove controversial among Labour MPs, especially those from Liverpool, where there remains a concerted boycott of the Sun over its reporting of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.