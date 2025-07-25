Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pays tribute to ‘childhood hero’ Hulk Hogan

Wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has paid tribute to his “childhood hero” Hulk Hogan after he died at the age of 71.

The 53-year-old spoke about meeting Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, for the first time in 1984 as a fan aged 12 when he handed him back his “Hulkster” headband after it had been thrown into the crowd.

In an Instagram post paying tribute to Hogan, who was a leading figure in wrestling during the 1980s and won six WWE Championships, Johnson said: “Rest in peace, Terry Bollea aka the immortal Hulk Hogan.

“To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero – myself included.

“In 1984, I gave you your ‘Hulkster’ headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden – I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd.

“You were wrestling Mr Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, that night in the main event. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again.

“You promised me that you would get more made and give me a ‘Hulkster’ headband of my own as a thank you gift.

“A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid’, and that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy.”

Johnson, who is well known for his appearances in the Fast And Furious film series, went on to speak about how at the age of 29 he faced his hero in the ring at Wrestlemania.

He added: “The match was to decide who would go down in history, as the greatest of all-time.

“When you kick out of my Rock Bottom finisher – just listen and feel that crowd go electric, all for you. I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you.

“You may have passed the torch to me that night, but you, my friend, you drew the house, meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way of becoming the greatest of all-time.

“From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever, thank you for the house, brother.”

US President Donald Trump also paid tribute, posting on his Truth Social platform: “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster’, Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week.

“He entertained fans from all over the world, and the cultural impact he had was massive.

“To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Former WWE star Hogan was found “experiencing a serious medical-related issue” in a house on Eldorado Avenue and he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, after Clearwater police department in Florida said officers and fire crews responded to a “medical-related call” shortly before 10am on Thursday.

Hogan died at 11.17am in hospital and there are “no signs of foul play or suspicious activity”, Major Nate Burnside said.

WWE star John Cena also paid tribute to Hogan, posting a picture of the wrestler with Andre The Giant on Instagram.

His death was confirmed by the WWE, who posted a statement on X saying: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

“One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan headlined the first Wrestlemania in 1985, and his last WWE match was against Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2006.

Hogan’s friend and fellow former professional wrestler Ric Flair wrote on X: “I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business.

“An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father!”

Hulkamania was coined in the mid-1980s, as he pushed professional wrestling into the mainstream.

He was known for his large muscles, with arms he called his 24-inch pythons, along with his bright blond hair and handlebar moustache.

Fellow wrestler Triple H said: “WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring… and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea.”

The former professional wrestler, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, described Hogan as “the archetype of what it meant to be a ‘Superstar’ – a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish”.

His look “made him recognisable to fans around the world” and “was simply put, iconic”, said the now-chief content officer at WWE.

Triple H, 55, added: “As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen – in every country and on every continent.

“There was no-one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

Major Burnside said: “Our personnel is providing the family with the necessary resources. I’m strongly encouraging everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Police are “conducting a death investigation, which is standard in these types of cases”, he added.