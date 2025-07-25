Dame Cleo Laine, the ‘First Lady of Jazz’, dies aged 97

Veteran jazz singer Dame Cleo Laine, famed for her scat singing style, has died at the age of 97.

Nicknamed the First Lady of Jazz, she was a leading figure of the British jazz music scene along with her late husband, saxophonist Sir John Dankworth, for many years and worked with the likes of Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra.

The Stables, a charity and venue founded by Dame Cleo and Sir John, said in a statement it was “greatly saddened” by the news that “one of its founders and Life President, Dame Cleo Laine has passed away”.

Jazz singer Dame Cleo Laine with her jazz musician husband Sir John Dankworth (Peter Jordan/PA)

David Meadowcroft, chairman of the charity, said: “Dame Cleo was a remarkable performer who was loved by audiences around the world, and her commitment to ensuring young people had access to great music and music education will continue through the work of The Stables.”

Monica Ferguson, chief executive and artistic director of The Stables, said: “Dame Cleo was admired greatly by fans, other musicians and by The Stables staff and volunteers. She will be greatly missed, but her unique talent will always be remembered.”

Sir John, who had been a mainstay of the British jazz scene for more than 50 years, died aged 82 in 2010.

She was the daughter of a Jamaican father and English mother whose childhood in Southall, west London, was supported by her father’s busking talents.

Her early singing experience started at home, with group family singalongs alongside her music-loving father.

But before her musical career really took off, Dame Cleo was confined to the life of a hairdresser’s assistant.

She never gave up, entering talent contests and she sang on a semi-professional basis before finally auditioning for the Johnny Dankworth Seven.

Dame Cleo Laine (Ian West/PA)

After that, she never looked back.

She and Sir John, who married in 1958, worked with some of the top names in the music business – and she scored a UK top 10 hit in 1961 with You’ll Answer To Me.

She previously told the PA news agency: “At the age of three I was singing, because our family sang, and we entertained each other. So right from a very early age there was this kind of Cinderella dream that I was going to do all this.

“When I wrote my autobiography I realised it was quite a Cinderella story in some ways.

“To me the wonderful thing is actually having done it, not the accolade, but to be singing, and to be singing at the age I am now. That is the best part of it.”

She became a dame in the 1997 Birthday Honours list, saying at the time: “I am of course, deeply honoured, but I think they have got the reason for it slightly wrong.

“It is British jazz that should have received the accolade for its service to me – it has given me a wonderful life, a successful career and an opportunity to travel the globe doing what I love to do, listening to and working with some of the world’s most creative musicians.

“I’m a very lucky lady and I’m extremely grateful.”