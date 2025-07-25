Bafta-nominated actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

Bafta-nominated actor Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

The 27-year-old, who has starred in Blue Story and Top Boy, is accused of offences against one woman in January 2023, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said he is charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Ward, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on August 28, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Following the charges, Detective Superintendent Scott Ware said: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

The Jamaican-born actor was awarded the Bafta Rising Star honour in 2020 and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Bafta for his role in BBC’s Small Axe in 2021 and the 2022 film Empire Of Light.