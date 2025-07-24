Woman said she was ‘Jesus sent to eliminate evil’ after killing landlord and cat

A woman said she was “Jesus” and had been “sent to eliminate evil from the world” after battering her 72-year-old friend to death and stabbing his pet cat in the neck, a court has heard.

Habiba Naveed, 35, previously denied the murder of her landlord Christopher Brown, but pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

She also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to his cat Snow by stabbing him in the neck on or before August 15 last year.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Judge Sarah Munro KC imposed a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act and a restriction order under Section 41 – meaning Naveed can be detained indefinitely.

At the time of the offence, Naveed, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was “psychotic” – while her mental health had “deteriorated” in the days preceding the attack, the court heard.

Prosecutor Kerry Broome told the court Naveed believed she had connections to the royal family and was Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed’s daughter.

After the attack, Naveed told her brother “she was Jesus and had been sent to eliminate evil from the world”, and later said to police “the devil attacked me last night and I won,” Ms Broome said.

The court heard Naveed had also told police she “slept in coffins”, and Jesus had raised her from the dead.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after Mr Brown’s body was discovered under a dressing gown in the living room of the home he shared with Naveed in Polsted Road, Lewisham, south-east London.

The house cat, Snow, was also found dead having been stabbed in the neck.

Ms Broome said of a previous account of the attack given by the defendant: “She believed she had seen the deceased kill his mother and that the deceased was evil.”

“She heard a voice telling her to kill him three times,” she said, adding that Naveed hit Mr Brown with a pan and then strangled him.

“She believed the evil spirit had jumped out of the deceased and into the cat.”

“She got a knife and she cut the cat’s neck,” Mr Broome added.

The pair had lived together at Polsted Road for several years, during which Mr Brown was persuaded to put the property, which he had inherited from his parents, in both his and Naveed’s names, the prosecutor said.

The house was refurbished and lodgers were taken in, which Naveed orchestrated, the court heard.

In the days leading up to the attack, Naveed’s family were concerned at the state of her mental health – leading them to call 111 and call an ambulance, the hearing was told.

Sentencing, Judge Munro told the defendant: “You attacked Chris between around 11pm and 11.50pm on August 14.

“You hit Chris a number of times to the head with a saucepan which broke in the process; you then sat on him breaking his ribs and strangled him.

“You then slit the cat’s throat before leaving Chris covered in a dressing gown alone and dead or dying in the living room property where he was found by Mr Rizwan (a lodger) when he returned to the house at 2.15am on 15th.

“You left a bloodied knife with which you had cut the cat’s throat nearby.”

She added: “The consultant forensic psychiatrist was of the view that the injuries fitted your account which shows that you were conscious of exactly what you were doing as you killed Chris.”

The judge said two psychiatrists agreed on the diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia and that Naveed had “no insight” into her mental health, diagnosis or symptoms.

Naveed repeatedly became aggressive during previous hospital admissions and had been off her proscribed medication for a year at the time of the killing, the court heard.

The defendant was a frequent user of cannabis which exacerbates her symptoms but, did not cause her psychosis, according to psychiatrists, the judge said.

Mitigating factors beyond Naveed’s mental illness included her lack of any serious previous offending, while aggravating factors included her use of strangulation and a weapon, the judge added.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Brown, who was a lawyer, died from blunt force trauma.

In a tearful statement, a colleague from Mr Brown’s law firm told the hearing that the victim would have helped anyone if he could, adding that Naveed had taken away any “future memories”.

She said: “He wasn’t just a 72-year-old-man tragically killed by his housemate, he was a solicitor, a boss, a partner, a kind man.”

In a statement read out by Ms Broome, Mr Brown’s cousin described him as a “kind and caring person” who would go out of his way to help his family and his clients.

Naveed attended the hearing via video-link and only spoke to confirm her identity.