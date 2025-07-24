TV copper Pc Reg Hollis helps real-life colleagues arrest shoplifter

TV copper Pc Reg Hollis has helped real-life police officers arrest a shoplifter as he attempted to escape on a bicycle.

Actor Jeff Stewart, who played Pc Hollis for 24 years in ITV series The Bill, jumped into action by sitting on the suspect’s legs, after he fell from the bike, while officers handcuffed him, in the incident in Southampton, Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Mohamed Diallo, 29, of Anglesea Road, Southampton, was charged with five offences of theft, to which he pleaded guilty, at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was bailed to be sentenced on August 29.

Mohamed Diallo fell off his bike (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “In policing you should always expect the unexpected, but this really wasn’t on The Bill for this week.

“Officers making an arrest in Southampton were aided by none other than TV’s Pc Reg Hollis during an incident on Wednesday 23 July.

“The officers, from Bargate Neighbourhoods Policing Team, were in the city in the afternoon when they were alerted by staff at Co-op in Ocean Way to a suspected shoplifter, who attempted to make good his escape on a bicycle.

“The thief, 29-year-old Mohamed Diallo, fell off the bike during his attempts to flee, before officers pounced to make their arrest.

“To their surprise, local TV legend Jeff Stewart, who played Pc Hollis for 24 years in The Bill, came to their aid by sitting on the suspect’s legs while officers put him in cuffs.

“Long since retired from Sun Hill station – but he’s still got it.”

Diallo was convicted of the theft of £17.25 worth of coffee from Co-op in Ocean Way on July 23, theft of £69.90 worth of coffee and food items on July 17, and £54.50 of alcohol and coffee from the same shop on July 14.

He also admitted stealing £80 of wine from Sainsbury’s in Bedford Place on July 14 and £63 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Redcar Street on April 22.