Tributes paid to vet and her two children after Co Fermanagh shooting

Tributes have been paid to vet Vanessa Whyte and her two children, who were killed in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday, as police urged anyone who they confided in to come forward.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill spoke of her shock at the news and said “hearts are sore” right across the Maguiresbridge community.

Ms Whyte, 45, who was originally from Co Clare, and her 14-year-old son James and 13-year-old daughter Sara died following a shooting on Wednesday.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched and police said a triple murder and attempted suicide was one line of inquiry being pursued.

On Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness appealed for anyone with information to get in touch, “no matter how small or insignificant it may seem”.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks.

“If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.”

Police also issued an appeal on Thursday evening that people refrain from sharing misinformation, images or speculating on social media in relation to the incident, “as this may ultimately have a negative impact on the criminal justice process”.

Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), paid tribute to their colleague Ms Whyte.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of her and her children in these tragic circumstances,” she said.

“Vanessa was a valued member of our Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group and a hugely respected member of the veterinary profession.

“She will be greatly missed by all who worked alongside her.

“On behalf of the department, we offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all those in the community impacted by her and her children’s deaths.

“They will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and months ahead as they and we come to terms with the loss.”

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said Ms White was a highly respected member of the DAERA Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group and a devoted mother and active member of her local community.

“Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally and she was hugely admired by all those who came across her,” he said.

“The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us.

“The next few days, weeks and months will be difficult for all who knew her – especially her family.

“We are thinking of her family, friends and neighbours at this time and we ask that people give everyone the time and space to come to terms with their loss at this difficult time.”

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School principal Elizabeth Armstrong paid tribute to James and Sara as “two vibrant and much valued” pupils.

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

St Patrick’s Lisbellaw Hurling Club said all three were “active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed”.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level to implement the association’s critical incident protocols,” it said.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy said he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news”.

He said: “While we do not know all the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, I am very aware that the news is causing deep distress in the community of Co Fermanagh and beyond.

“I assure the family of the deceased, and everyone affected by this tragedy, of my prayers and assure them of the prayerful support of the wider community.”

First Minister Ms O’Neill said the shooting was one of the life moments in which “things really stop you in your tracks”.

She said as a mother and a grandmother, she cannot image how the family are coping with their loss.

She urged young people who knew James and Sara to “reach out for support and help” and to talk to friends and family.

“Over the course of the last 24 to 36 hours since it’s become known what’s happened to this beautiful family, I think hearts are sore right across the piece,” she said speaking at Coalisland alongside local Sinn Fein MP Pat Cullen.

“Everybody feels it, everybody is still astounded actually by the news Vanessa, James and Sara have lost their lives in such a tragic and harrowing way.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family, with all of those that loved them, with their friends, with the community in Maguiresbridge, which Pat has been engaged with, with the wider community in Fermanagh.

“But there isn’t a home here at this moment in time that isn’t thinking very much about this family and what they’ve went through.

“As First Minister, I send my love, I send my solidarity, I send my support today, tomorrow and every day, as people try to work their way through this.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said on social media site X that the incident was “horrific beyond words” and said her thoughts were with the family and friends of those who died and had their “lives cut off so cruelly”.