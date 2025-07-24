Tributes paid to government vet Vanessa Whyte after Co Fermanagh shooting

Tributes have been paid to “hugely respected” government vet Vanessa Whyte, who died with her two children in an incident in Co Fermanagh.

Ms Whyte, 45, who was originally from Co Clare, and her 14-year-old son James and 13-year-old daughter Sara died following a shooting.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are pursuing a triple murder and attempted suicide line of inquiry.

Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), said they deeply regret the death of their colleague.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of her and her children in these tragic circumstances,” she said.

“Vanessa was a valued member of our Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group and a hugely respected member of the veterinary profession.

“She will be greatly missed by all who worked alongside her.

“On behalf of the department, we offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all those in the community impacted by her and her children’s deaths.

“They will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and months ahead as they and we come to terms with the loss.”

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said Ms White was a highly respected member of the DAERA Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group and a devoted mother and active member of her local community.

“Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally and she was hugely admired by all those who came across her,” he said.

“The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us.

“The next few days, weeks and months will be difficult for all who knew her – especially her family.

“We are thinking of her family, friends and neighbours at this time and we ask that people give everyone the time and space to come to terms with their loss at this difficult time.”

Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy said he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the death of a mother and two children near Maguiresbridge yesterday”.

He said: “While we do not know all the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, I am very aware that the news is causing deep distress in the community of Co Fermanagh and beyond.

“I assure the family of the deceased, and everyone affected by this tragedy, of my prayers and assure them of the prayerful support of the wider community.”

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

St Patrick’s Lisbellaw Hurling Club said all three were “active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed”.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level to implement the association’s critical incident protocols,” it said.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly on Wednesday expressed their shock at the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by the events which have unfolded in Maguiresbridge this morning,” they said in a joint statement.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and their families, and the wider community.

“We want to pay tribute to and thank our emergency services who responded to the incident.”