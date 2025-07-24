Tenerife teenager Jay Slater had taken drugs and was a 14-hour walk from home

Teenager Jay Slater, who went missing in Tenerife last summer, sparking a huge search, before his body was found in a ravine, had taken drugs and alcohol on a night out and had a 14-hour walk home, the inquest into his death heard.

Bradley Geoghegan, who had gone on holiday with Mr Slater, said the 19-year-old had taken ecstasy pills, and possibly ketamine, along with cocaine and alcohol, on the night out before he disappeared.

Mr Slater, who had earlier been forced to leave a nightclub because he was so drunk, instead of going back to the apartment he shared with Mr Geoghegan, went to an Airbnb, miles away, with two men they had met on the holiday.

The next morning Mr Geoghegan said he got a video call from Mr Slater, who was walking along a road and was still “under the influence”, Preston Coroner’s Court heard.

A police officer overlooks the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search was taking place (James Manning/PA)

Mr Geoghegan said: “I said put your maps on to see how far you were. It was like a 14-hour walk or an hour drive. I said, ‘Get a taxi back’, then he just goes, ‘I will ring you back’.”

The witness said he did not think his friend had any money on him, and taxis in Tenerife insisted on payment up front before carrying a fare.

Coroner Dr James Adeley asked the witness: “Did you get the impression he was in any way threatened or fearful, or under duress in a difficult situation?”

Mr Geoghegan replied: “No. I think he probably got there and thought, ‘Why am I here?’, sobered up and decided to come back.”

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was holidaying on the Spanish island and had been to the NRG music festival with friends at the Papagayo nightclub in the resort of Playa de las Americas, on June 16 last year.

Mr Slater vanished the morning after going to the Airbnb and was reported missing on June 18.

A group of search and rescue workers near Masca (James Manning/PA)

Evidence heard during the inquest suggested he had left the holiday let, and after failing to get a bus or taxi, attempted to walk back to his own apartment and had fallen from a height into a ravine.

A huge search was launched before his body was found in a steep and inaccessible area, by a mountain rescue team from the Spanish Civil Guard, near the village of Masca, on July 15.

Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan had asked for the inquest into the death to be resumed on Thursday after a number of witnesses failed to give evidence at the last hearing in May.

She said Mr Slater’s family still had questions about their loved one’s death that needed answers.

Dr Adeley agreed to adjourn the inquest until Thursday to trace the witnesses, those who had been with him in the hours before he vanished.

The hearing in May heard from a number of witnesses, including toxicology expert Dr Stephanie Martin.

Emergency workers near the village of Masca (James/Manning/PA)

The court heard analysis showed traces of drugs, including cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy, along with alcohol, were found in Mr Slater’s body.

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd said his post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as head injuries, and Mr Slater’s body showed no evidence of restraint or assault, with the pattern of injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Higson, from Lancashire Constabulary, said police had analysed Mr Slater’s phone data.

On the night out he had received phone messages from friends telling him to go home as he was “off his head”.

Phone location data suggested Mr Slater had travelled to the Airbnb and the next morning left the property at about 7.45am.

Statements from Spanish witnesses said they were approached and asked by Mr Slater about buses or taxis to take him home.

More messages from friends warned him about the “boiling” heat of the day, but activity data on his phone stopped at 8.51am, suggesting his phone battery had died.

Marieke Krans from Dutch rescue charity Signi Zoekhonden, which uses dogs, helped in the search.

She said the area where the body was found was about a three-and-a-half-hour walk from the Airbnb and was “really steep, really dangerous”, and it was “easy” to lose your footing.

The next witness, Ayub Qassim, said he and a friend, Steven Roccas, met Mr Slater and his friends out in Tenerife.

He said he had been in a different venue then later met Mr Slater and Mr Geoghegan getting something to eat after the clubs closed.

Mr Qassim described Mr Slater as: “On a buzz. Chilled, happy. Mingling in’it.”

He said Mr Slater asked if he could come back to his and Mr Roccas’ apartment.

Mr Qassim, giving evidence via videolink, told the hearing: “I did say, ‘Bro, oh mate, it’s so far away from the strip.’ There’s nothing happening there other than scenery. I said I would drop him off in the morning. He rolled with us.”

The coroner then asked the witness about messages Mr Slater had sent about possibly a watch being stolen.

Mr Qassim said while still on the strip before leaving for their apartment he saw what he described as a Romanian, “Lucky-lucky” man take a watch from another person and tried to sell it to him and Mr Slater.

He added: “Jay did not steal no watch. I can say one hundred per cent.”

While on the drive to the Airbnb Mr Slater then posted a message to friends on social media, saying: “Just took a 12k Rolly (Rolex) off some c*** with this Maili (Somalian) kid. Off to get 10 quid (thousand) for it. Off my undies ha, ha, ha.”

Coroner Dr Adeley asked the witness: “You were not involved in taking a watch?”

Mr Qassim replied: “No. And neither was he.”

Asked to explain the social media post by Mr Slater, the witness said: “He could be boasting to his friends. He’s on a buzz, so maybe it could be that. Sometimes people do exaggerate.”

The coroner continued: “But so far as you are concerned, none of that is true?”

Mr Qassim said: “No. One hundred per cent. I didn’t see a watch. At this point he’s just firing off messages.”

He said when they got to his Airbnb he gave Mr Slater a blanket and pillow and told him he could sleep on the sofa before going off to his own bed.