Starmer hails ‘historic day’ as Modi visits for signing of UK-India trade deal
Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi met at Chequers for the formal signing of the trade agreement.
Sir Keir Starmer told Indian counterpart Narendra Modi the signing of a trade deal was a “historic day” for the two countries.
At the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers, Sir Keir said the deal marked a “step change” in relations.
Mr Modi said they were “writing a new chapter” in the UK and India’s shared history.
The deal is set to be worth £6 billion in investment for the British economy and the two leaders have also agreed to increase efforts to tackle illegal migration and organised crime.
Sir Keir said: “I’m really pleased and privileged to welcome you here today on what I consider to be a historic day for both of our countries, and the delivery of the commitment that we made to each other.”
Mr Modi, speaking via a translator, described the UK and India as “natural partners”.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal then formally signed the trade agreement in the great hall of Chequers.