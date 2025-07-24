Southend Airport plane crash pilots named

Two pilots who died when a medical plane crashed at London Southend Airport have been named.

They were captain Danny Marco Franken and first officer Floris Christiaan Rhee, flight operator Zeusch Aviation said.

They are understood to be Dutch.

The plane, chartered for a patient to be transported for treatment in the UK, crashed within the airport boundary shortly after take-off on July 13.

It is understood that the patient had been dropped off and the plane was bound for its base in the Netherlands when the accident happened.

Marco Rietvelt, managing director of Zeusch Aviation, said: “Danny and Floris were not only highly skilled pilots, but also greatly valued and popular members of our team.

“Their passion for flying was matched by their dedication to their colleagues and the important missions they carried out.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss.

“Our priority is to support the families of those lost, as well as our employees, during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are also fully committed to assisting the authorities in their ongoing investigation.”

The other two people onboard the plane – a female nurse and a male doctor – also died in the crash.

The nurse was named in reports as 31-year-old Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, a German national originally from Chile, and the doctor was named as German national Dr Matthias Eyl, 46.

An inquiry by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch into what happened is ongoing.