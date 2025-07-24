RMT warns any raise to state pension age will be met with direct action

The biggest rail workers’ union has warned that raising the state pension age would be met with protests and direct action.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said a government review had sparked fears of a big increase in the pension age.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “The UK state pension is already one of the worst in the entire developed world, which is a direct result of decades of governments transferring both our national and personal wealth to the super rich.

“Any decision to squeeze more out of working people by forcing us to work even longer would be a national disgrace.”

He continued: “Our members work in physically demanding, round-the-clock, safety-critical jobs.

“Many already struggle to reach retirement in good health, especially shift workers.

“Raising the pension age even further isn’t just cruel and unnecessary, it’s a slap in the face to the very people who keep this country running.

“If this government makes any move to drastically increase the retirement age, we intend to lead our movement onto the streets and will not hesitate to protest nationally and take co-ordinated direct action.”