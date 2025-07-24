Queues of lorries and holidaymakers at Port of Dover

Traffic is at a standstill, queuing to use the Port of Dover as holidaymakers and freight lorries descend in large numbers.

The vehicles are moving very slowly through Dover from the A20, and down Jubilee Way towards the port in Kent.

A spokesperson from the Port of Dover has said that the traffic into the port is currently causing delays of around an hour.

A traffic control system is in place, and one traffic warden told an eyewitness they had received a lot of verbal abuse from drivers on Thursday morning.

Doug Bannister, chief executive at the Port of Dover said his organisation has been “preparing for a busy summer” and have brought in measures to “minimise disruption”.

He said: “We know how vital it is to keep things moving, not just for holidaymakers but for our local community too.

“That’s why we’ve boosted staff levels, strengthened traffic management, added welfare facilities and introduced AI-powered forecasting – all to minimise disruption and ensure both residents and travellers have the best possible experience during this busy season.”

Port of Dover say they are expecting nearly 40,000 cars this weekend and more than 270,000 in the next six weeks.