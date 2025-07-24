Mother and children who died in shooting named as investigation goes on

A mother and her two children who were found dead have been named as a police investigation into their deaths continues.

Vanessa Whyte, a veterinary surgeon originally from Co Clare; her son, James, and daughter, Sara, died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after three people died in a shooting incident (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched and police are pursuing a triple murder and attempted suicide line of inquiry.

St Patricks Lisbellaw Hurling Club said all three were “active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed”.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the association’s critical incident protocols,” they said.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, on Wednesday, expressed their shock at the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by the events which have unfolded in Maguiresbridge this morning”, they said in a joint statement.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and their families, and the wider community.

“We want to pay tribute to and thank our emergency services who responded to the incident.”