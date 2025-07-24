Great-grandparents who died after arson were ‘life and soul of the party’

Great-grandparents who died after an arson attack on their home were the “life and soul of the party”, their family has said.

Police launched a murder investigation after Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire at their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of July 15.

Sheila Jackson died following the fire at their home on South John Street in St Helens (Merseyside Police/PA)

In a tribute, their family said: “Sheila and Eric, also known as our Queen and King, were a deeply loved mum, nan, great-Nan, sister, auntie, dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and couple.

“They were known for being the life and soul of the party, always loving a song on the karaoke and enjoying a great caravan holiday.

“They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”

Merseyside Police said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the home on South John Street, where the couple had lived for 15 years.

A 46-year-old man from Fazakerley remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and was conditionally bailed after questioning.

Peter Eric Greener, 77, known as Eric, died following a fire at his home in South John Street in St Helens (Merseyside Police/PA)

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I know the community in St Helens is still feeling the shock and sadness of Eric and Sheila’s tragic deaths.

“Our investigation team have been carrying out extensive inquiries into the incident and this second arrest demonstrates important progress is being made.

“We continue to ask the public to come forward with information, either directly to Merseyside Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“If you have yet to come forward and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious on or around South John Street around the time of the incident, please do not assume what you know has already been reported to us.

“Tell us what you know and we will assess all information as we build a full picture of what happened and ultimately seek to bring the perpetrators to justice.”