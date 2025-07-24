Corbyn promises ‘new kind of party’ as he launches as-yet unnamed venture

Jeremy Corbyn has promised “a new kind of political party” as he launched a new outfit with Zarah Sultana that does not yet have a name.

The former Labour leader has called for a “mass redistribution of wealth and power” as he encouraged people to sign up on Thursday.

In a statement posted on X, the pair said that it is time for a party “that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements” and “belongs to you”.

Jeremy Corbyn promised a party ‘that belongs to you’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

At the moment there is no agreement on the party’s name, but Mr Corbyn denied that the launch had been “messy”.

The movement has the website yourparty.uk, with a welcome message saying “this is your party” – but Ms Sultana said: “It’s not called Your Party.”

It comes after Ms Sultana said she was launching the party with Mr Corbyn earlier this month, but the former Labour leader appeared unready to formally announce the move until now.

Speaking to reporters, it was put to Mr Corbyn that the party “looked a bit messy”, to which the former Labour leader said: “It’s not messy at all. It’s a totally coherent approach.

“It’s democratic, it’s grassroots and it’s open.”

He also said that he and Coventry South MP Ms Sultana are “working very well together”.

Asked why it was him alone doing broadcast media to launch the party, and also asked where Ms Sultana was, he said: “We’re working absolutely together on this.

“She happens to be, as far as I know at this moment, in Coventry.

“I was in touch with her just a few moments ago. So it’s all fine. We’re working very well together, all of us.”

Zarah Sultana has formed the party with Jeremy Corbyn (Yui Mok/PA)

An inaugural conference will take place for members to “decide the party’s direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society”, the X statement said.

Mr Corbyn told reporters that the conference will “hopefully” take place mid-autumn and that he wants the name of the new project to be “inclusive” and “bring people in”.

Asked what the new name would be, he said: “We’re going to decide when we’ve had all the responses, and so far the response rate has been massive.

“They’ve been coming in at 500 a minute wanting to support and join the new party.”

Mr Corbyn was forced to shield himself with a large black umbrella amid a downpour following a broadcast appearance to announce the new party outside Islington Town Hall.

He was stopped at one point by a couple getting married at the venue who said it was “great” to meet him and asked to take a picture with him, followed by a man who shouted: “Yes Jezza” at the former Labour leader.

Adnan Hussain, the independent MP for Blackburn who was elected last summer, appeared to give his backing to the project, posting an image of Mr Corbyn’s and Ms Sultana’s statements on X, adding “let’s do this”.

A Labour source said: “The electorate has twice given its verdict on a Jeremy Corbyn-led party.”

Mr Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended following a row over a report into antisemitism in the party.

He was expelled in 2024 and successfully contested the summer election as an Independent candidate.

Ms Sultana had the Labour whip withdrawn after rebelling against the Government to vote to scrap the two-child benefit cap shortly after the general election. She resigned her Labour membership in 2025.