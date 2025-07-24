Corbyn calls for ‘redistribution of wealth and power’ as he launches new party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched a new political party.

The Independent MP for Islington North said in a statement that the “system is rigged” as he called for “mass redistribution of wealth and power”.

The new party is a joint venture with Coventry MP Zarah Sultana, but it has had a difficult launch process.

Ms Sultana said she was launching the party with Mr Corbyn earlier this month, but the former Labour leader appeared unready to announce the move.

Zarah Sultana has formed the party with Jeremy Corbyn (Yui Mok/PA)

And now there appears to be no agreement on the party’s name.

The movement has the website yourparty.uk, with a welcome message saying “this is your party” – but Ms Sultana said: “It’s not called Your Party.”

In a joint message announcing the new party, Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana said: “It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that belongs to you.”

An inaugural conference will take place for members to “decide the party’s direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society”.

Adnan Hussain, the independent MP for Blackburn who was elected last summer, appeared to give his backing to the project, posting an image of Mr Corbyn’s and Ms Sultana’s statement on X adding “let’s do this”.

A Labour source said: “The electorate has twice given its verdict on a Jeremy Corbyn-led party.”

Mr Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended following a row over a report into antisemitism in the party.

He was expelled in 2024 and successfully contested the summer election as an Independent candidate.

Ms Sultana had the Labour whip withdrawn after rebelling against the Government to vote to scrap the two-child benefit cap shortly after the general election. She resigned her Labour membership in 2025.