Auto-enrolling young people on voting register being explored – minister

Young people could be automatically enrolled on the voting register under plans being explored by the Government, a minister has told Parliament.

Labour former minister Lord Beamish argued “the only way we’re going to get young people and other people on the registry is auto-enrolment”.

Responding, communities minister Lord Khan of Burnley said the Government will “take steps to move towards” this, but added that electoral law is “complicated”.

“We intend to actively explore and test new and more automated methods of registration, including better use of data to identify people who are eligible, and integration with other Government services to make it easier for people to register,” he had earlier told the upper chamber.

Lord Beamish said auto-enrolment was the only way to get more people on the registry (James Manning/PA)

The minister also revealed the Government is “looking at” placing 16 and 17-year-olds on the electoral register at the same time they are given their national insurance numbers.

This came in response to Liberal Democrat peer Lord Rennard, who said: “Will the Government now implement the unanimous cross-party recommendation of the House of Lords select committee and automatically include 16 and 17-year-olds on the electoral registers at the same time as they are given their national insurance numbers?”

Lord Khan replied: “This is a major change in the electoral franchise, and we need to get it right. Changes to the electoral law of this magnitude require careful planning and should not be rushed.

“On the question in relation to national insurance, we are looking at different options for ensuring young people can be easily and accurately registered to vote, and ways to enable people to register when they interact with other government services.

“So the (Lord Rennard) keeps pushing. I’m going to give (Lord Rennard) good news … to say we are looking at that as well.”

Plaid Cymru peer Baroness Smith of Llanfaes called for a national register to vote day for schools.

She said: “Will this Government consider a national register to vote day for schools, where young people are encouraged to register to vote online in their registration classes?”

Lord Khan said this was “a very strong point, and I will take that away”.

He added: “We’ll take all measures to ensure that we can (to) make sure people can participate comfortably and positively.”