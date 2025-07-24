Arrest made as protesters gather outside Epping hotel ‘housing asylum seekers’

One arrest has been made as protesters gather outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Dozens were outside The Bell Hotel, Epping, on Thursday evening, and shortly after 7.30pm police said the protest had “so far been peaceful”.

A person was arrested for breaching an order in place that prevents anyone from wearing a face covering, Essex Police said.

Some of the protesters could be seen wearing English and Union flags draped over their backs as they stood behind fencing erected outside the hotel.

A large billboard set up behind the fencing also showed English flags with the words Protect Our Kids.

One protester with a microphone could be heard saying “we’ll be here Sunday” after thanking “everyone for keeping it peaceful”.

A total of 16 arrests were made following a protest outside the same hotel last week.

The force previously said a small number of people used that demonstration as cover to commit violent disorder and criminal damage.

The Bell Hotel in Epping (Robert White/PA)

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said on Thursday: “I want to thank those who are attending today and protesting peacefully.

“We have used powers at our disposal to ensure people can protest peacefully, lawfully, and safely.

“And our officers are in place to ensure you can do so.

“We won’t tolerate anyone thinking they can come and cause trouble or breach the orders we’ve put in place to keep people safe. My message is clear – we will deal with you.”

People had earlier walked through the town’s high street and gathered outside Epping Forest District Council, before being walked back to the hotel by large numbers of Essex Police officers.

The force said a group outside the hotel wanted to move towards the town centre and officers “escorted them there to ensure they could express their democratic right safely”.

It was reported that Epping Forest District Council were holding a meeting on Thursday.

Earlier that evening, police announced they will be using extra powers, under Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, to “put restrictions on people who plan to assemble or to take part in any kind of procession”.

Protesters near the Bell Hotel on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)

Sites to lawfully protest at are directly opposite the Bell Hotel “and will have their own designated entry and exit routes”, Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said previously.

There will also be areas near the Civic Centre, he said, adding: “If you move from the Bell Hotel to the Civic Centre, you will not be able to return.”

A Section 60AA order, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, is also in place on face coverings.

“If you wear one, we’ll order you to take it off. If you don’t take it off, you’ll be arrested”, Mr Hooper said.

He said all protest activity should cease by 10pm, adding: “To be clear, you will not be able to get in the way of people getting on with their daily lives in Epping. This is a priority.”

Last Thursday’s protest began peacefully but escalated into what officers described as “scattered incidents of violence” targeting police and property.

Eight officers were injured and a number of police vehicles were damaged as missiles were thrown.

Six people have been charged in relation to the action.

The latest developments come as police are braced for further protests, and the Government and law enforcement have vowed to act swiftly if unrest spreads.

The Epping protest was sparked by the charging of asylum-seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and will stand trial in August.

The protest has drawn national attention and sparked a political row, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calling for Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington to resign over claims that officers transported left-wing protesters to the scene, claims the chief constable has denied.