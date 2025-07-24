American wrestling star Hulk Hogan dies aged 71

American wrestling star Hulk Hogan, “one of pop culture’s most recognisable figures”, has died.

A statement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on X said: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

“One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan’s friend and fellow former professional wrestler, Ric Flair, wrote on X: “I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business.

“An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father!”

Hogan’s death was confirmed after emergency services were called to the 71-year-old’s home in Clearwater, Florida, in response to a “cardiac arrest”, according to reports.