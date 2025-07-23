William to cheer on Lionesses at Euro 2025 final

The Prince of Wales is set to cheer on the Lionesses at the Euro 2025 finals.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that William is to attend Sunday’s final in Basel in his role as patron of the Football Association.

It comes after football fan William congratulated the reigning champions on their thrilling comeback to reach the final in a last-gasp victory over Italy in extra time in Switzerland on Tuesday.

In a message on X, football fan William wrote: “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”

They will play the winners of the semi-final between Germany and Spain, which takes place later on Wednesday.

Chloe Kelly had “no doubt in her mind” about taking the pressure-cooker extra-time penalty that sent England into the final, according to defender Alex Greenwood.

The Lionesses were on the brink of elimination by Italy when 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang forced extra time, drawing the sides level with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd-minute opener.

Then, with another shootout minutes away, Beth Mead was brought down and Kelly stepped up to the spot, where she was initially denied by Laura Giuliani, but buried the rebound to complete England’s second successive stunning comeback.

The Prince of Wales speaks to (left to right) head coach Sarina Wiegman, Maya Le Tissier, Michelle Agyemang and Aggie Beever-Jones as he meets players and coaching staff from the England Women’s team during a visit to St George’s Park (Darren Staples/PA)

“That takes a lot of courage to step up to take that,” Greenwood said.

“I asked her, she had no doubt in her mind, she was confident enough to take it.

Support has been flooding in from some of England’s top sport stars.

Former England skipper Sir David Beckham and seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton both posted an image on Instagram stories with the full-time 2-1 scoreline and the jubilant team in celebration after the nailbiting finish.

The messages read “Well done @lionesses, never a doubt”.

Sir Lewis added three handclapping emoji’s to a shot he posted of Agyemang sprinting in delight after her vital goal.

England’s men’s captain Harry Kane also said “Congratulations @lionesses!! One to go!” Instagram stories post set against a photograph of the players.

There was also support from two key Lionesses from the Euro 2022-winning squad who pulled out ahead of this year’s tournament.

In posts on their Instagram stories, England defender Millie Bright described reaching that final as “sensational” while former goalkeeper Mary Earps showed a clip of the frenzied reaction of England’s Red Roses rugby squad as Agyemang levelled up the scoreline.

Earps added a note saying “women supporting women”.

Bright made herself unavailable for selection for the Euros, saying she was unable to “give 100% mentally or physically” while Earps retired from international football five weeks before the Euro defence campaign in Switzerland.

On Wednesday, defender Lucy Bronze said: “I think the fight, the talent, the hard work we have in this England team is unbelievable and to get back-to-back European finals is not an easy feat.

“Not many teams have done that.”

The Lionesses have now reached three top flight finals in a row, including a loss at the World Cup.

Kelly described it as an “unbelievable feeling”.

She said: “It’s unbelievable. Such a great feeling. This team deserve nothing but that.

“Three finals on the bounce and we want more.

“This is an unbelievable feeling.”

Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson gave high praise to Agyemang, posting on X: “It’s what she does. 3 goals in 4 caps for her country and was on the pitch for 5 mins. Take a bow Michelle Agyemang 19 years old. Wow.

“I can’t breathe I just went absolutely mental . #Euro2025 #Lionesses #England.”

She added: “Roll on Sunday wow this team. I honestly don’t know how they do it but they find a way. I’ve got a headache, I’m losing my voice but again on we go. Well done team .

“Commiserations for they were brilliant, football can be so cruel sometimes but that’s the nature of the beast. Get in!!! #England #Italy #Lionessess #Euro2025.”