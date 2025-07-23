Two dead and two seriously injured in shooting in Co Fermanagh

Two people have died and two people have been seriously injured in a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh.

Police said the incident happened in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, and that officers were at the scene which had been cordoned off.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said they could confirm that two people had died, and two people were being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public,” they said.