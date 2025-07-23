Two children and woman killed in shooting while man remains in hospital

Two children and a woman have died in a shooting in Co Fermanagh, police have confirmed.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

All four people are members of the same household, police said.

Superintendent Robert McGowan confirmed all four suffered gunshot wounds.

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Officers remain at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

Police are probing a triple murder and attempted suicide line of inquiry.

Police said the three victims are a woman aged in her 40s and two children, one male and one female, however their ages have not yet been confirmed.

Mr McGowan said that the suspect has a “limited footprint” with police.

Speaking in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Mr McGowan said that two people were pronounced dead at the scene while a third person died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 8.21am on Wednesday and dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene.

Mr McGowan said: “Earlier this morning, police received a report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with their colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area.

Superintendent Robert McGowan speaks during a press conference in Enniskillen (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

“Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has this afternoon passed away in hospital.

“The fourth person, who was taken to hospital, remains in a condition described as serious.

“All four had sustained gunshot wounds and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.”

Mr McGowan said the incident was ongoing when police arrived at the scene on Wednesday morning.

“It just happened prior to police attending, so, as you can appreciate, it’s a very harrowing scene for all involved,” he told reporters.

“So, not only police officers, but colleagues in the ambulance service, and family members. Without going into detail, it’s a very harrowing scene for anybody to attend.”

He added: “There is limited domestic history involving the people concerned and that is certainly one line of inquiry that the detectives will take forward.”

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

He said the alarm was raised by a phone call made from the house where the incident was taking place.

“I am keen first and foremost to express my sympathy to the family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock and who will struggle to come to terms with their unimaginable loss,” he added.

“Detectives have now commenced a murder investigation and are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet rural location and I’m aware that this tragic event will have sent shockwaves of sadness throughout the community.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said on Twitter: “I’m absolutely heartbroken by the news from Maguiresbridge today.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community.

“I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said: “The news from Maguiresbridge is tragic and deeply distressing.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and the local community in Fermanagh.

“I would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the PSNI to continue their investigation.”