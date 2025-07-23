Labour councillor found guilty of sex offences involving teenage girl

A Labour councillor has been found guilty of sexual offences against a teenage girl over a seven-month period in 2023.

David Graham, who represents the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages ward in Fife Council, was convicted on Wednesday following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

According to the indictment the offences involved sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The offences took place between February 11 and August 21 2023, and were committed at a variety of locations in the Fife and Edinburgh areas.

The 43-year-old was found guilty by a majority of one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

He is due to be be sentenced on August 19.