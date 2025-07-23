Ice hockey club retire shirt number of teenage star who died in Ibiza

Tributes to a “hugely talented” Scottish ice hockey player who died in a suspected fall from a hotel balcony in Ibiza are continuing to pour in, with teammates opting to retire his shirt number for the upcoming season out of “respect” for the teenager.

Gary Kelly, 19, who played for the Dundee Stars, died at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in San Antonio on Monday.

On Tuesday the club announced that “as a mark of respect” for Mr Kelly, one of his teammates has opted to change his shirt number for the upcoming season.

In a social media post, the club explained: “As a mark of respect, Dominick Jaglar has opted to change his number for the upcoming season from 45 to 72

“45 was the number Gary Kelly wore on two occasions, making his Elite league debut for his hometown team the Dundee Stars in 2024-25.”

Flowers, pictures and team tops have been left in tribute outside the Dundee Ice Arena, the club’s home venue, with the club thanking those who had done so.

“Floral tributes are being left at Dundee Ice Arena for one of our own, Gary Kelly,” the club said on social media. “If you wish to leave flowers, please feel free to do so.”

A fundraising page has been set up for the Kelly family, which has so far received donations from more than 700 people totalling £17,700, with a target of £22,000.

The GoFundMe page reads: “We are all feeling the loss of young Gary Kelly.

“I know you can’t put a price on life. But hopefully we can help the family through this, as a nicer young man and family you would struggle to find.

John Colley, chairman of Scottish Ice Hockey and Aberdeen Lynx – where Mr Kelly also played – said on Tuesday the entire hockey community is still “coming to terms with the devastating loss of Gary Kelly”.

He went on: “Gary was a young man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met – not just through his incredible talent on the ice, but through his warmth, generosity, and infectious charisma.

“We are a hockey family, and Gary was a cherished part of that family. His absence will be felt deeply – not just in Aberdeen, but across the Scottish hockey community and further afield.

“Above all, Gary valued family – both his own and the wider hockey family. As we reflect on the joy and impact he brought to so many, we want to come together to honour his memory and the legacy he leaves behind.”

In a statement issued following the news of Mr Kelly’s death, the Dundee Stars said everyone at the club was “heartbroken”.

The club added: “Gary was hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.

“His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed.

“We respect and support the family’s request for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

The incident came after another Scottish tourist, Evan Thomson, 26, fell to his death at the same hotel premises earlier in July.