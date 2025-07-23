Full list of police officer numbers in England and Wales, by force
The Metropolitan Police saw the largest drop in officers in the latest year, down 1,022 from 34,315 to 33,293.
Here is a breakdown by force of the latest number of police officers in England and Wales, along with the year on year change.
The figures have been published by the Home Office and show the full-time equivalent (FTE) number of officers per force as of March 31 2025.
Of the 43 forces, more than half (27) have seen a year-on-year fall in officers, with the Metropolitan Police recording the largest percentage drop (down 3.0%), followed by Humberside (down 2.5%), Hertfordshire (down 2.3%) and Wiltshire (down 2.2%).
Some 15 forces saw an increase in police officers, with Gloucestershire recording the largest percentage rise (up 2.9%), followed by Bedfordshire (up 1.6%), Gwent (up 1.3%) and Cheshire (up 1.1%).
The total number of FTE officers across the 43 police forces stood at 146,442 at the end of March 2025, down 1,303 or 0.9% from 147,745 a year earlier.
The list is arranged alphabetically and gives the name of the force followed by the number of FTE officers as of March 31 2025, then the numerical (and percentage) change on the number of FTE officers on March 31 2024.
Avon & Somerset: 3,327; up 33 (1.0%) from 3,294
Bedfordshire: 1,481; up 23 (1.6%) from 1,458
Cambridgeshire: 1,720; down 27 (-1.5%) from 1,747
Cheshire: 2,395; up 27 (1.1%) from 2,368
City of London: 992; down 3 (-0.3%) from 995
Cleveland: 1,520; up 6 (0.4%) from 1,514
Cumbria: 1,365; down 18 (-1.3%) from 1,383
Derbyshire: 2,102; down 21 (-1.0%) from 2,122
Devon & Cornwall: 3,618; down 13 (-0.3%) from 3,630
Dorset: 1,420; down 21 (-1.4%) from 1,441
Durham: 1,376; up 11 (0.8%) from 1,365
Dyfed-Powys: 1,291; down 3 (-0.2%) from 1,294
Essex: 3,760; down 3 (-0.1%) from 3,763
Gloucestershire: 1,346; up 38 (2.9%) from 1,308
Greater Manchester: 8,112; down 29 (-0.4%) from 8,141
Gwent: 1,549; 21 (1.3%) from 1,529
Hampshire & Isle of Wight: 3,370; down 15 (-0.4%) from 3,384
Hertfordshire: 2,379; down 55 (-2.3%) from 2,434
Humberside: 2,273; down 57 (-2.5%) from 2,330
Kent: 4,168; up 1 (0.01%) from 4,167
Lancashire: 3,561; down 17 (-0.5%) from 3,578
Leicestershire: 2,248; no change (0%) from 2,248
Lincolnshire: 1,173; down 24 (-2.0%) from 1,198
Merseyside: 4,159; down 14 (-0.3%) from 4,172
Metropolitan Police: 33,293; down 1,022 (-3.0%) from 34,315
Norfolk: 1,911; up 15 (0.8%) from 1,896
North Wales: 1,736; up 16 (1.0%) from 1,720
North Yorkshire: 1,655; down 25 (-1.5%) from 1,681
Northamptonshire: 1,465; down 22 (-1.5%) from 1,487
Northumbria: 3,829; down 16 (-0.4%) from 3,845
Nottinghamshire: 2,391; down 28 (-1.2%) from 2,419
South Wales: 3,511; down 22 (-0.6%) from 3,533
South Yorkshire: 3,026; down 47 (-1.5%) from 3,073
Staffordshire: 1,997; down 16 (-0.8%) from 2,013
Suffolk: 1,403; up 3 (0.2%) from 1,400
Surrey: 2,330; up 18 (0.8%) from 2,312
Sussex: 3,206; up 22 (0.7%) from 3,184
Thames Valley: 5,000; down 50 (-1.0%) from 5,050
Warwickshire: 1,131; up 5 (0.4%) from 1,126
West Mercia: 2,509; down 4 (-0.2%) from 2,513
West Midlands: 7,991; down 9 (-0.1%) from 8,000
West Yorkshire: 6,138; up 65 (1.1%) from 6,073
Wiltshire: 1,213; down 28 (-2.2%) from 1,240