Full list of police officer numbers in England and Wales, by force

Here is a breakdown by force of the latest number of police officers in England and Wales, along with the year on year change.

The figures have been published by the Home Office and show the full-time equivalent (FTE) number of officers per force as of March 31 2025.

Of the 43 forces, more than half (27) have seen a year-on-year fall in officers, with the Metropolitan Police recording the largest percentage drop (down 3.0%), followed by Humberside (down 2.5%), Hertfordshire (down 2.3%) and Wiltshire (down 2.2%).

The Metropolitan Police saw the largest numerical drop in officers, down 1,022 from 34,315 to 33,293.

Some 15 forces saw an increase in police officers, with Gloucestershire recording the largest percentage rise (up 2.9%), followed by Bedfordshire (up 1.6%), Gwent (up 1.3%) and Cheshire (up 1.1%).

The total number of FTE officers across the 43 police forces stood at 146,442 at the end of March 2025, down 1,303 or 0.9% from 147,745 a year earlier.

The list is arranged alphabetically and gives the name of the force followed by the number of FTE officers as of March 31 2025, then the numerical (and percentage) change on the number of FTE officers on March 31 2024.