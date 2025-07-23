Cleverly: Starmer more interested in housing asylum seekers than hard workers

Newly appointed shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly has accused the Prime Minister of being more interested in finding accommodation for asylum seekers than “hard-working young people”.

Sir James, a former home and foreign secretary, has returned to the Tory front bench after Kemi Badenoch reshuffled her shadow cabinet.

He said he was “furious” when the Prime Minister “blithely” said there are “plenty of houses” around the UK for asylum seekers.

Sir Keir Starmer insisted there is “lots of housing available” to accommodate both rising numbers of homeless people and asylum seekers when he was questioned by the Liaison Committee earlier this week.

Sir James told Times Radio: “I was furious, I genuinely couldn’t believe he said this, when the prime minister was at the Liaison Committee and blithely said, ‘Oh there are plenty of houses around the UK for asylum seekers’.

“When there are people telling us and telling him that they’re struggling to get on the housing ladder and he dismisses their concerns in one line and once again demonstrates he is more interested in finding accommodation for asylum seekers than for hard-working young people here in the UK and that is toxic.”

He said he understands the frustrations of local people when asked about demonstrations outside hotels believed to be housing asylum seekers.

There has been a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, since an asylum seeker was charged with sexual assault.

“I understand the desire to protest,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“There is never any excuse for rioting and we are seeing that agitators, both on the left and the right, are descending upon these communities to try and stir things up and there’s never an excuse for that, but I do understand why local people are frustrated.”

Former home secretary Sir James Cleverly said he was ‘furious’ at the Prime Minister’s comments (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His new role makes him the opposition counterpart to Angela Rayner in her housing, communities and local government brief, but not in her deputy prime minister post.

Ms Rayner said on Tuesday that immigration was among issues having a “profound impact on society” as she updated Cabinet on her work on social cohesion.

Sir James said that she “makes a very good point” but that it “rings a bit hollow when she was one of the people that took the knee during the BLM (Black Lives Matter) protest”.

She and Labour have “spent so much time seeming to be on the side of the people who don’t play by the rules, who jump the queue, who abuse the system,” he said.

“And now that they’re in government, she is saying, ‘Oh, well, I think you know, society is fracturing’, seemingly blind to the role the Labour Party have played in driving wedges between communities.”

He was also asked for his view on leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) after Conservative Party leader Mrs Badenoch launched a review to examine the issue and said she was “increasingly of the view” that the UK should withdraw.

Sir James would not say whether he was also “increasingly of the view” that the UK should leave the international human rights treaty.

It would “not necessarily be a silver bullet” to leave the ECHR, he told the BBC, but said that if the review leads to it becoming party policy he would abide by that.