Victim’s family will never forgive ‘monster’ who killed her as she pushed pram

The family of murder victim Kulsuma Akter have said they will “never forgive the monster” who mercilessly stabbed her to death in broad daylight.

Habibur Masum was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, but Ms Akter’s family said “no amount of time in prison will change the life sentence he has inflicted upon us all”.

The statement read: “Kulsuma was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt and mother.

“Her loss has left a gaping hole in the lives of all her family and friends.

“We have been left with a profound sense of emptiness and a deep and painful void in our lives.

“She was a loving, caring and kind soul with a generous nature and touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with.

“As a family we miss her beautiful smile which would light up any room she entered.

“We will miss her humour, her kindness and her love.”

Turning to the killer, Ms Akter’s family said: “We will never forgive the monster who took Kulsuma from us and we do not wish to utter his name. It does not deserve to be mentioned.

“The monster who savagely took Kulsuma from not only us, but also from her baby son.

“He will never know her beauty and her kindness.

Floral tributes left in Bradford city centre (Dave Higgens/PA)

“He will never know his mother, other than the memories we as a family will share with him as he grows.

“He is the only light in all this darkness and Kulsuma radiates throughout him.”

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Cotter told Masum his behaviour had led Ms Akter to predict her own death at his hands.

Her family continued: “Although we are grateful for the judicial process that found him guilty of this crime and for the sentence he has received today, no amount of time in prison will change the life sentence he has inflicted upon us all.

“No family should have to endure the pain and heartache we have had to endure since he took Kulsuma’s life so horrifically.

“We can only try and keep her memory alive by continuing to love her and to remember her name.”

The statement added: “This has been an unimaginable time for us as a family, one which will stay with us forever.”