State pension age review needed to ensure system ‘affordable’ – Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said a review into raising the state pension age is needed to ensure the system is “sustainable and affordable”.

The Government review is due to report in March 2029 and Ms Reeves said it was “right” to look at the age at which people can receive the state pension as life expectancy increases.

The state pension age is currently 66, rising to 67 by 2028 and the Government is legally required to periodically review the age.

The Chancellor told reporters: “We have just commissioned a review of pensions adequacy, so whether people are saving enough for retirement, and also the state pension age.

“As life expectancy increases it is right to look at the state pension age to ensure that the state pension is sustainable and affordable for generations to come.

“That’s why we have asked a very experienced set of experts to look at all the evidence.”

The review was announced by the Department for Work and Pensions on Monday and will involve an independent report, led by Dr Suzy Morrissey, on specified factors relevant to the Review of State Pension Age along with the Government Actuary’s Department’s examination of the latest life expectancy projections data.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There will be many factors that need to be assessed during this review of the state pension age.

“One of the most important will be healthy life expectancy which according to the latest data hovers in the early 60s.

“This means the reality is that many people will face real difficulties in continuing to work until their mid-to-late 60s and could face a sizeable income gap while they wait to receive their state pension.”

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, said: “An ageing population places an increasing burden on taxpayers, with state pension costs rising and fewer working-age taxpayers to cover the cost.

“Future governments will hope that an improved economy and growing tax receipts will help alleviate some of the pressure. But that can’t be guaranteed and there needs to a be a credible plan for maintaining affordability.”