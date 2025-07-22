Parkinson’s disease charities praise Ozzy Osbourne’s openness about condition

Parkinson’s disease charities have praised Ozzy Osbourne for talking about his diagnosis and helping others “feel less alone” in facing the challenges of the condition.

Parkinson’s UK said the Black Sabbath frontman “normalised tough conversations”, while Cure Parkinson’s thanked him for “putting a spotlight” on its work.

The proceeds of the Black Sabbath reunion earlier this month went to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.

He had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

Parkinson’s UK chief executive Caroline Rassell said: “News of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, so soon after his celebratory homecoming show, will come as a shock to so many.

“By speaking openly about both his diagnosis and life with Parkinson’s, Ozzy and all his family helped so many families in the same situation.

“They normalised tough conversations and made others feel less alone with a condition that’s on the rise and affecting more people every day.

“All of our heartfelt thoughts are with his family, friends and fans worldwide. His memory and the impact he left on the world will live on in all of them.”

Helen Matthews, chief executive of Cure Parkinson’s, said: “We are devastated to hear the news about Ozzy and all our thoughts are with Sharon and his family.

“It seems incredible that a couple of short weeks ago Ozzy, Black Sabbath and all the acts that contributed to Back to the Beginning produced the most phenomenal and vibrant concert at Villa Park.

“We are so grateful to Ozzy for all he has done to put a spotlight on the work of Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

“On behalf of us all at Cure Parkinson’s – thank you.”

Osbourne said earlier this year that the last six years had been “full of some of the worst times I’ve been through”.