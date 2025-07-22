King and Queen congratulate Lionesses as they reach Euro 2025 final

The King and Queen have sent the England Women’s team their “warmest congratulations” after they made it to the final of Euro 2025.

The Lionesses beat Italy 2-1 in Geneva on Tuesday evening.

Charles said in a statement: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa Euro tournament.

“Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated.

“Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

“Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.

“Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media “what a performance”, adding: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home.”

England, in their sixth straight appearance in the final four of a major tournament, were on the brink of elimination when 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang came off the bench and rescued Sarina Wiegman’s side with a second-half stoppage-time equaliser.

England were given a penalty late in the second period of extra time and, though Chloe Kelly’s initial attempt was saved, the Arsenal forward made no mistake when she buried the rebound.

They will face Spain or Germany in the final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.