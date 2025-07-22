Irish premier calls for end to war in Gaza describing it as ‘horrific’

Irish premier Micheal Martin has called for the war in Gaza to end, describing the images of starving children as “horrific”.

Mr Martin called for a surge in humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

It comes following reports of children dying due to malnutrition and starvation in recent days.

Palestinians in Gaza are facing severe shortages of food, water and aid.

It comes after Tanaiste Simon Harris was one of 26 signatories to a joint statement on Monday, which calls for an end to the war in Gaza.

Mr Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the “suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths”.

In a social media post, Mr Martin said: “The situation in Gaza is horrific. The suffering of civilians and the death of innocent children is intolerable.

“I echo the call by foreign ministers of 28 countries for all hostages to be released, and for a surge in humanitarian aid.

“This war must end and it must end now.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described Gaza as a “horror show with a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times”.

He told the Security Council: “Malnourishment is soaring. Starvation is knocking on every door.

“Now we are seeing the last gasp of a humanitarian system built on humanitarian principles.

“That system is being denied the conditions to function. Denied the space to deliver. Denied the safety to save lives.”