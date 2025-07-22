In Pictures: Hellraiser Ozzy Osbourne toned down his act to reach wider audience
Guided by wife and manager Sharon, the Black Sabbath frontman cleaned up his act to become a reality TV stalwart.
By contributor PA
Ozzy Osbourne very much embodied the hellraising rockstar when he first found fame as the frontman of Black Sabbath but in later years had settled into settled domesticity with wife Sharon and his family.
Growing up in the West Midlands, like many people his age it was the work of the Beatles that convinced him to try his luck in the music industry.
The gothic stage persona and the heavy rock with Osbourne’s trademark vocals made songs like Paranoid well known across the airwaves with bandmates such as Geezer Butler and guitarist Tony Iommi.
With addiction issues dogging him, it was wife Sharon who would help clean up his act and his life.
Her managerial acumen ensured that a more respectable lifestyle in Los Angeles was ideal reality TV fodder as he toned his act down.
He never lost his West Midlands accent and his exploits earned him a star on the city’s walk of fame and having a tram named after him.
He was a natural choice to perform at the city’s 2022 Commonwealth Games.