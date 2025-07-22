Five men charged after violent protests outside Essex hotel

Four men have been charged with violent disorder after protests outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers, police say.

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Essex Police said the protests began peacefully but “escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage”.

A view of the Bell Hotel in Epping (Robert White/PA)

The force added that Jonathan Glover, 47, of Springfields, Waltham Abbey, Stuart Williams, 36, of Duck Lane, Thornwood, Epping, Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, and Dean Smith, 51, of Madells, Epping, have been charged with violent disorder and are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 18.

Williams and Smith have been remanded in custody, while Glover and Silk are on conditional bail, the force said.

A fifth man, Joe McKenna, 34, of Highcliffe Road, Wickford, is charged with failing to remove a face covering when told to do so and remains on bail until a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “As I’ve consistently said throughout our policing of this matter, this isn’t about preventing or limiting people’s lawful right to express their views and protest.

“Those who exercise this right in a peaceful manner have nothing to worry about.

“This is about preventing violent disorder and keeping the public safe.

“We will not hesitate to make arrests when criminality takes place.

“We remain impartial at all times and have legal responsibilities to ensure peaceful protest is facilitated.

“Our priority during the policing of each protest is the safety of everyone there, and we’ve used tried and tested public order tactics to achieve this.”

The officer said on Monday that the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week had reached £100,000.