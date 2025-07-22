Family pay tribute to woman whose body was recovered from lake

The family of a woman whose body was recovered from a lake after a police search have described her as a “guiding light”.

Rachel Booth, 38, from Northwich, Cheshire, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday and search teams recovered her body from a lake in Oakmere on Monday.

In a tribute released through Cheshire Police, her family said: “Rachel, who was known to us as Helena, was a cherished member of our family.

“She was a guiding light whose strength, love and devotion touched us all.

“Her kindness was constant and her presence a strength to everyone she knew, a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who can never be replaced but always present in our hearts.

“Her absence leaves a space, but her smiles are a memory we will treasure for ever.”

The family thanked the services and businesses that supported police during the search for the mother-of-three, who was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am on Saturday.

Searches at the Delamere Lake holiday park, next to Wild Shore Delamere water park, were carried out as detectives believed she had travelled there.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.