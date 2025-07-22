Brewdog to shut 10 UK pubs this week

Brewdog is to close 10 of its bars later this week, including its first ever venue in Aberdeen.

It is understood the closure plans, which are part of a fresh strategy for the brewing firm’s hospitality arm, will put close to 100 jobs at risk.

The Scottish craft brewing giant said it has made efforts to preserve the site, but it “has simply not been possible to make these bars commercially viable”.

Brewdog said it will shut the bars on Saturday and launch a consultation with staff.

It will shut all the bars on July 26 and launch a consultation process lasting at least 14 days.

Brewdog said it will shut sites including its Aberdeen flagship pub on Gallowgate, the group’s first bar site, following a review process.

Founder James Watt told staff the closures are part of a refresh of its estate, partly in response to “rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures” on the sector.

He added that the brand will however still look to grow its bar business, with plans for more larger bars in “destination” locations and to open smaller community bars.

A Brewdog spokesman said: “We can confirm that following a review of our bars business we have made the difficult decision to close 10 bars – which reflects a more focused strategy and a rationalisation of our bar footprint.

“This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market, but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus for long-term and profitable growth – accounting for ongoing industry challenges, including rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures.

“We are working hard to minimise the impact on our people, and we expect to redeploy many affected team members across the BrewDog network.

“For those leaving the business, we’re providing as much support as possible during this transition.”

The company will shut the following bars: