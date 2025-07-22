Body found in lake identified as missing woman

A body found in a lake has been formally identified as a missing woman.

Search teams looking for Rachel Booth, 38, recovered a body from a lake in Oakmere, Cheshire, on Monday.

The mother-of-three, from Barnton, near Northwich, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday and last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store.

On Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said the body had been formally identified as Ms Booth.

She said: “Rachel’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers from Cheshire Police.”

On Monday, police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Wild Shore Delamere water park closed over the weekend as searches took place in the area, next to Delamere Lake holiday park.