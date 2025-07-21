Women facing ‘public safety crisis’ as a result of immigration, Tories claim

Women and girls are facing a “public safety crisis” as a result of the number of migrants crossing the Channel, the Conservatives have argued.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp also said the public are “rightly sick of this illegal immigrant crime wave”, but added “violent protests” are not justified.

It comes after six people were arrested following a protest outside an Essex hotel believed to house asylum seekers.

A series of protests have taken place outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with sexual assault after an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said it is “vital that the criminal justice procedures are able to run their course”.

She added that the Government takes any allegation of sexual assault “incredibly serious”, and it is changing the law to ensure those convicted of sexual offence are not granted asylum.

In an urgent question, Mr Philp claimed “this year has been by far the worst ever” for immigration, with 23,000 migrants crossing the Channel so far.

He added: “Numbers in asylum hotels are now higher than at the time of the election. This is a border security crisis, but it is also a public safety crisis, especially for women and girls.

“Many nationalities crossing, for example, Afghans commit up to 20 times more sex offences than average. Louise Casey made that point in her report, and now we have press reporting on the huge scale of the crime committed by illegal immigrants housed in the Government’s own asylum hotels.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Philp continued: “Those crimes included multiple cases of rape, sexual assault, violence, theft and arson, including the case in Epping she referred to where a 38-year-old Ethiopian man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

“An illegal immigrant in Oxford has been convicted of raping a 20-year-old woman in a churchyard. A Sudanese man was convicted of strangling and attempting to rape a woman in a nightclub toilet in Wakefield.

“Now violent protest in response to those appalling crimes is never justified. The public, though, are rightly sick of this illegal immigrant crime wave. It has to end.”

He urged the minister to “record and publish the immigration status of all offenders”, and to close the hotel in Epping.

Dame Diana replied: “Any allegation of crime or sexual assault is incredibly serious, including by individuals in the asylum system, and it is to be treated so by the authorities and treated so by this Government.”

She had earlier told the Commons: “In the first year this Government has been in office, 5,179 foreign national criminals were removed from the UK – a 14% increase on the previous year.

“That is important progress, but we want to go further. We are changing the law in the Border Security Bill to ensure individuals convicted of any registered sexual offence are not granted asylum.

“We are legislating to allow for the tagging of any migrant considered to pose a threat to public safety or national security, as well as strengthening our crackdown on illegal working, but we must go further to end hotel use.”