Three arrested for allegedly supporting proscribed terrorist organisation

Three men have been arrested in connection with terror offences for allegedly showing support for a proscribed terrorist organisation.

On Monday at around 1.30pm, a 58-year-old man was arrested outside the Scottish Parliament for waving a sign that expressed support for such an organisation.

On Saturday, two men, aged 78 and 60, were arrested during a protest, where the two allegedly showed support for a proscribed organisation.

The three were arrested in connection with the Terrorism Act 2000.

Police Scotland says a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.